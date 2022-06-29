College union raises concern over lack of Covid testing at NEHU

Tura, June 29: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) in Tura today expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of NEHU authorities to conduct mass testing after several of its students were tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back.

According to the union, several programmes were organized by different departments on June 20, 21, 23 and 24 in which many students participated. The union added that despite several students testing positive for the virus on June 24, there has been no mass testing of students to check the spread of the virus.

Pointing out that the students of different departments will be sitting for their respective examinations from July 1 and July 4, the union questioned the failure of authorities to conduct testing on students.

“It is learnt that those who tested positive will be accommodated in a separate room to appear in their examinations, but what if they use the same washrooms as others? Those who are currently admitted at the Tura Civil Hospital will reportedly also write their examination offline at the university, but will this not pose a threat of infection to others?” the union questioned.