Tura home science students undergo training in Thailand

Tura, June 29: Four under graduates of the College of Community Science, CAU in Tura are set to undergo a three months training on Textile at Thailand Textile Institute (THTI), Thailand.

According to the authorities of the college, the four students reached Bangkok on Wednesday, June 29, after taking a flight from New Delhi Airport. The four selected students included 3 girls from Manipur, Ms TrishyaYumnam, Ms Tracy Thokchomand Ms WL Warni, and one from Arunachal Pradesh, Ms TakamYari.

The training programme is sponsored by World Bank funded NAHEP-IDP programme of the ICAR, New Delhi. During the three months training, the four will be taught on advanced technologies in the Textile and Apparel industry as well as visit institutes and industries in Thailand.

The four students were seen off at the college by College Dean Prof. Jyoti V. Vastrad, along with Associate Nodal Officer, Dr. Ch. BasantiDevi and Language Instructor, Ms L.L. Kingbawl.