Elderly sensitized on Senior Citizen’s Act 2007 in SWGH

Tura, June 29: Senior citizens of Anangpara and neighboring areas in South West Garo Hills district were on June 29 made aware of their constitutional and medical rights under the senior citizen’s Act 2007 at a modest gathering near here.

Organized by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) the awareness programme aimed at creating consciousness amongst the populace on maintenance and welfare of senior citizens, senior citizens Act 2007 and other essential services available to the elderly.

The instances of abandonment of elderly parents by their children, ill-treatment and neglect etc though uncommon in the region it is essential to make the populace aware of the constitutional rights of the elderly so as to safeguard them informed Betasing CDPO and in charge District Social Welfare Officer Zanera R Marak.

Medical & Health Officer Dr Matgrik K Sangma and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Advocate Sameer Chakravorty attended the programme as resource persons.

Speaking on the medical aspects of elderly rights and care Dr. Matgrik K Sangma said that senior citizens were entitled to special rights in medical facilities. He informed that the elderly were exempted from queuing and were entitled to prompt medical care and facilities. He elaborated on various afflictions faced by the elderly and urged them to take care of themselves by taking regular medical checkups. He also spoke on the nutritional needs during old age, holistic aging, MHIS and National Programme for Health Care (NPHCE).

Shedding light on the senior citizen’s Act 2007 advocate Sameer Chakravorty spoke on legal actions that can be taken on perpetrators who shirk responsibilities or abandon their parents or elderly kin. He informed that all cases pertaining to the Act would be taken up free of cost by DLSA supported by the DSWO. He also assured the gathering that the DLSA would do its best to deliver justice to the elderly if the need arises.