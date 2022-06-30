Djokovic wins 2nd round match

WIMBLEDON, June 29: Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia, here on Wednesday.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has now won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

The 26-year-old Kokkinakis is ranked 79th.

Also, Emma Raducanu made a second-round exit after losing to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

The 19-year-old Raducanu is the reigning US Open champion but she ran into a player on a roll. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman won her seventh consecutive match.

Garcia won the Bad Homburg title in Germany last week for her first title in three years.

The 10th-seeded Raducanu reached the fourth-round last year at the All England Club as a wild-card entry at the age of 18.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza lost in the second round of Wimbledon to Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-4, 6-0.

The 2017 Wimbledon champion, who is seeded ninth, made 33 unforced errors and hit only nine winners on No. 2 Court.

Also in the second round, eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Croatian player Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 (2).

And 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko defeated Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian won the 2017 French Open and was Wimbledon runner-up in 2018.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud lost in the second round at Wimbledon.

The third-seeded Norwegian was beaten by Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.

Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon, losing to Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 6-0.

Kontaveit has never reached the fourth round at the All England Club, the only one of the four major tournaments in which she has failed to get that far. She was making her eighth appearance at Wimbledon.

It was Kontaveit’s first match on grass this year.

Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams on Centre Court in the first round at Wimbledon, withdrew from the women’s doubles tournament with a thigh injury.

Tan and Tamara Korpatsch were scheduled to play 15th-seeded Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru in the first round. They have been replaced in the draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

Tan is scheduled to play No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the singles tournament on Thursday.

Serena Williams played at the Wimbledon after 364 days out of singles competition.

Meanwhile, Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will host a charity tennis tournament next month to raise funds for children and teenagers impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The event will be held in Krakow on July 23 and will feature a mixed doubles exhibition match. Ukraine soccer great Andriy Shevchenko will be a special guest.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will serve as umpire for the event. They hope to sell at least 10,000 tickets.

Swiatek has been wearing a pin with the Ukrainian colors during her matches. More than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

The All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing this year at Wimbledon because of the war. (AP)