Oz slightly ahead at stumps on Day 1

Galle, June 29: Nathan Lyon took his 20th five-wicket haul to bowl Sri Lanka out for 212 before Australia reached 98/3 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test, here on on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan off spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed David Warner (25) lbw and had Marnus Labuschagne (13) caught by Asitha Fernando in Australia’s innings to finish the day on 2/35.

Steven Smith was run out for 6 after a mix-up with Usman Khawaja, who refused to run after calling Smith for a single.

Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head on 6 at stumps.

Earlier, Lyon returned bowling figures of 5/90 and leg spinner Mitchell Swepson had 3/55 to help Australia bowl Sri Lanka out to a modest score.

Niroshan Dickwella top scored for Sri Lanka with 58, his 21st Test half-century. He added 42 runs for the sixth wicket with Angelo Mathews (39) after Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 97 runs, and 54 runs for the seventh wicket with Mendis (22).

Earlier, the home team named three spin bowlers for the match, including leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay for his test debut.

The 32-year-old has taken 25 wickets in 19 ODIs and seven wickets in 14 T20Is for Sri Lanka. (AP)