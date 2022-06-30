Miscreants assault 4 construction workers from Assam, a driver off Shillong

Shillong, June 30: Miscreants assaulted four construction workers from Assam and a local taxi driver on the bridge at Umpohliew last evening causing serious injuries to the four labourers.

The four our labourers from Assam had gone to do some tile construction work in a house at Jaiaw. At about 6:10 pm while returning in a taxi driven by a local person, they were stopped by some persons on the bridge at Umpohliew. The five persons including the taxi driver were physically assaulted in which four of the labourers received grievous injuries on being hit by a iron hammer.

The VDP members intervened and after a chase managed to nab one of the culprits on the way to Mawlai Phudmuri, Madan Heh.

On receiving information from the locality, police rushed to the spot and first took the victims immediately to Civil Hospital for treatment, where one of them was admitted.

Later, Police with the help of the locality members subsequently caught another five others, out of the six, three are juveniles. In this regard a case has been registered vide Lumdiengjri PS (Case No. 68(06)2022 U/S 341/326/34 IPC). It was also ascertained that they were part of the bikers’ gang involved in the assault on two interns from Kerala, a Swiggy delivery boy and a traffic policeman on June 24 last.

On the same night another miscreant involved in the assaults on June 24 last was arrested taking the number of accused arrested to 11. The East Khasi Hills district Police are on the job to arrest all those involved, informed Sylvester Nongtnger, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Shillong.