Udaipur murder accused duo sent to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi, June 30: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday sent Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammed, the two prime accused who killed a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, to 14 days judicial custody.

Both the accused were produced before the special court amid tight security. The court after hearing the contention sent them to judicial custody.

The sources in the agency said that they received crucial input that both can be attacked by different organisations and hence they decided to produce them before Udaipur court.

“There are many more involved in the incident. It was a larger conspiracy which was executed in a well planned manner. The people who are involved in this are yet to be caught. And we don’t want any untoward incident, as we have input that accused might be attacked, hence we have postponed the plan to take them to Delhi,” said the source.

The source said that both had been keeping an eye on the accused for a long time.

Ghaus, in 2014 went to Karachi where he came in contact with the Dawat-e-Islami organization. Since then he was in touch with them.

Both the accused after hacking Kanhaiya Lal to death recorded the video saying they were taking revenge on insult to Islam. Later they posted the video on social media.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, “I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God.”

The incident sent panic waves across the country and Rajasthan Government immediately shut down internet service for a day to avoid untoward incident.