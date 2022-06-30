Villagers apprehend, beat up cow thieves in SWGH

Tura, June 30: Villagers of Balalgre under Damalgre Police Station in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) early this morning caught and beat up a group of cow thieves before police helped rescue the criminals from public ire.

Three of the thieves were caught while the rest of the gang managed to flee. All those apprehended were from nearby Assam. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Reports of dacoit groups attempting to break into houses taking advantage of the electricity shut down in the wee hours have been doing rounds and many sightings of such gangs were reported. The load shedding between 1 am to 5 AM is being exploited by these dacoit gangs