Meghalaya among states with emerging business ecosystem

SHILLONG, June 30: Meghalaya has found a spot in the list of states under the category of Emerging Business Ecosystems based on the implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “#Meghalaya has been placed in the category of Emerging Business Ecosystem under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020. I take pride in our progress in Ease of Doing Business & heartily congratulate the businesses, administration & citizens of the State (sic).”

Speaking after releasing the assessment report, Sitharaman said that the nature of reforms had undergone change since 1991.

“The reforms now taking place are responsive reforms. Unlike the reforms of 1991, which were given to us for implementation, there is no compulsion now. The objective is to see what will bring out improvement in systems and ensure better lives for us,” she said.

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said that the assessment has evolved from evidence-based to 100% feedback in multilingual format.

He said that the purpose of BRAP exercise is to infuse a culture of learning from each other’s best practices and improve upon the business climate in each state/UT with a unified objective for India to emerge as a most favoured investment destination across the globe.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were categorised as Top Achievers based on implementation of BRAP, while Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh figured under the Achievers category.

The Aspires category too includes seven states, including Assam, Kerala and Goa. Other states in this section are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas, such as access to information, single window system, labour and land administration.

As many as 118 new reforms were included to further augment the reform process.

Sectoral reforms with 72 action points spread across nine sectors like trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, and cinema halls were introduced for the first time to expand the scope of the reform agenda. (With PTI inputs)