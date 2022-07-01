Star Cement initiates flood relief in GH

SHILLONG, June 30: A flood relief camp in the flood-affected areas of Garo Hills has been initiated by Star Cement in view of the devastating flood situation in the state which affected scores of people.

The camp was initiated in worst-hit areas of Garo Hills region.

The first consignment of the relief drive was flagged off by Tura MP Agatha Sangma in the presence of her mother and wife of former Speaker (late) PA Sangma.

Each day, four trucks of materials which comprise rice, pulses, salt, biscuits, buns, cookies and packaged drinking water in various flood-affected areas are deployed in the areas.

The drive was conducted in Siju, Mahadew, Maheskola and nearby areas.