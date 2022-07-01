Rari residents clarify on going without electricity for over a month

Tura, July 1: Residents of Rari in North Garo Hills (NGH) today clarified that they had not complained through any form of press releases over the power situation in their village adding that they were working with all concerned to resolve the matter.

Earlier, an independent investigation into the situation revealed nearby Bajengdoba (Kosi Chora) and Rari going without electricity for over one-and-a-half month due to their transformers becoming faulty. As has become the norm, the villagers have been asked to pay up at least 60% of the dues before power supple is restored.

The villagers, through their clarification, stated that they were working with the department to ensure dues were cleared and did not want to blame anyone. They also reported that an amount of just over Rs. 946436/- was due instead of the amount of Rs 11 lakhs as quoted.

“We also want to state that out of a total 63 consumers, 37 consumers have cleared their outstanding bills and we are still trying to persuade others to clear all the dues at the earliest. In the end, if required, we will request the department to look into the matter to restore the transformer as early as possible to bring back normal life to the villagers,” they added.