Traders come together in SWGH to save lone Peepal tree

Tura, July 1: Shopkeepers of Mahendraganj market and its adjoining areas have come together to save a lone Peepal tree standing at the market after permission for cutting it down was given to the Mahendraganj Bazar Committee, by the Chief Forest Officer of the GHADC.

In their letter to the CFO of the GHADC, the shopkeepers claimed that the sole reason for cutting down the tree by the bazaar committee was to construct the committee’s working office at the site. According to the shopkeepers, the bazaar committee had earlier on March 24 this year, sent one of its people to cut it down but the move was prevented after people opposed and with the intervention of the Officer in-charge of Mahendraganj Police Station.

“The intention of the Bazar committee to forcefully cut the tree down is malicious and bad. There are many vacant spaces in the market area despite which, we have come to know that the committee has obtained permission from the GHADC to cut it down,” the shopkeepers said.

According to the shopkeepers, the permission to cut the tree down was given by the GHADC CFO vide an order issued on June 16 this year.

Cautioning that cutting down the tree could cause breach of peace and tranquility in the area and may also lead to violence, the shopkeepers urged the CFO to prevent any such move by passing necessary orders for the same.

Meanwhile, the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, in an order dated June 26, has also urged the GHADC to treat the matter as ‘most urgent’.

“The matter being very sensitive, there is a likelihood of breach of peace between two communities. You are requested to take necessary steps to hear the submissions from both sides prior to felling of the said tree,” the order from the DC to the GHADC Secretary said.