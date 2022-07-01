Shillong Edufair begins today

SHILLONG, June 30: The 14th edition of Shillong Edufair 2022, an initiative of Impact Media, will be held from 11 am on Friday and Saturday at All Saint’s Hall in the city.

As part of the Shillong Edufair, students will be provided opportunities to interact with counsellors for career plans.

“They will get free & first hand accurate information about the courses, fee structures, placements etc of various institutes,” a statement in this regard said.

Some institutes that will be part of the Shillong Edufair include Downtown University, Ramaiah University of Applied Science, SGT University, Dayananda University, Amity University, MIT Shillong, et al.