UDP forms WKH youth wing

NONGSTOIN, June 30: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Thursday has constituted the West Khasi Hills District Youth Wing.

Mosklandar Marngar has been appointed as the district president, Wanphailang Dkhar as working president, Shooting Nongsiej as general secretary, Rinaldi Kharbani as chief organiser along with 100 other executive members.

The office-bearers of the newly constituted Youth wing of UDP West Khasi Hills District were administered oath by state president of the youth wing of UDP, Kyrmen Shylla, in the presence of party MLAs Balajied Synrem, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Pius Marwein, and other party workers of the UDP.