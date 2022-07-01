Sports Snippets

Financially-hit Barça sells part of its TV rights for $215 mn

Barcelona, June 30: Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday. The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years. Barcelona called the agreement “a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning.” The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of 267 million euros ($277 million) for the current season. Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year. (AP)

Athletic Bilbao officially confirm Valverde as coach

Madrid, June 30: Ernesto Valverde is officially back as Athletic Bilbao’s coach. The Spanish club made the announcement on Thursday, five days after new president Jon Uriarte was elected and pledged to bring Valverde back for his third stint as coach. Another candidate for Bilbao’s presidency, Iñaki Arechabaleta, promised to bring back Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa for a second stint at the club that fields only players from the northern Basque Country region bordering with France. The 58-year-old Valverde has not coached since he was fired from Barcelona in January 2020. (AP)

India to play Norway on Sept 16-17 in Davis Cup

New Delhi, June 30: Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday. The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option. India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event. “There is a lot of hope and anticipation amongst the fans as India and Norway will face each other for the first time in the history of the Davis cup and we look forward to observe some scintillating Tennis from the Men in Blue,” the AITA said in a statement. (PTI)

Open WTA 250 in Chennai to be held from Sept 12

Chennai, June 30: Chennai will host the first ever Open WTA 250 international women’s tennis championship from September 12 to 18, the Tamil Nadu government and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) have confirmed on Thursday. The event to be held at the SDAT tennis stadium, Nungambakkam, will see the participation of leading women players from among the top 100 in the world. The state government will be lead sponsor for the USD 250,000 (about Rs 2 crore) event. This is the first time a WTA 250 Tour event is returning to India since 2008. The draw size will comprise 32 singles main draw, 16 doubles main draw and 24 singles qualifying draw. (PTI)

AIFF general secy Kushal Das resigns on health grounds

New Delhi, June 30: The controversial All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has resigned from his post on “health grounds”, ending his 12-year tenure which was often marred by allegations of financial improprieties. Das, who was appointed to the top post in 2010, has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds, though many in football circles said he was kept out of his job by the Committee of Administrators (COA) after a Comptroller and Auditor General audit found multiple financial anomalies, which are being currently probed. (PTI)