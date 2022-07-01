Transfer Buzz

SPORTS
By Agencies

Richarlison
Totenham Hotspurs have finally completed the signing of the Everton player for a reported deal worth £50 million plus add-ons of £10 million.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku will again look to revive his career back in Italy after completing a sensational return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, just 10 months after joining Chelsea for $135 million as the seventh most expensive footballer ever at the time.

Clement Lenglet
Spurs are interested in signing French international Lenglet from Barcelona. The clubs are in talks for a possible one-year deal for the player.

Matteo Guendouzi
The Frenchman is officially a Marseille player after agreeing a deal back in March with the two clubs. Arsenal will recieve €10 million for the player.

Corentin Tolisso
The Frenchman will join Olympique Lyon on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Vitinha
The 22-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal, with PSG having triggered the Porto player’s release clause of €40 million.

Arshdeep Singh
Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa has announced the signing of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on a two-year contract from Odisha FC, where he made 33 appearances.

