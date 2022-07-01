Two sentenced with RI for sexual assault in West Jaintia Hills

Jowai, July 1: Two persons were convicted by the Court of District and Sessions Judge in West Jaintia Hills and the Court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) respectively, in two separate cases of sexual assault.

One Murtibiang Surong who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on November 17, 2016, was sentenced by the Court of District and Sessions Judge in West Jaintia Hills, yesterday for 12 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 50,000 in connection with Amlarem Police Station Case No. 18(11)2016 U/S 376 IPC. The FIR was lodged on November 18, 2016.

In another case of sexual assault on a minor girl, the Court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) convicted one Francis Suchiang in connection with Jowai Police Station Case No. 39(02)2018 U/S 506 IPC R/w Sec 7/8 POCSO Act.

He was accused of committing sexual assault on the minor girl since November, 2017 and the FIR was lodged in February 27, 2018.

The Court of Special Judge (POCSO Act), West Jaintia Hills, on June 28 last found the accused Francis Suchiang guilty and sentenced him under POCSO Act for four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 6000 and in default of payment of fine shall undergo 2 months’ simple imprisonment. He was also fined Rs 2000 U/S 506 IPC and in default of payment of fine shall undergo one-month simple imprisonment