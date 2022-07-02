Assam man arrested for supporting Udaipur murder

Guwahati, 2 July: A man was arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the gruesome murder of tailor Kanaihya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on Saturday.
A case was registered against Laskar under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a local BJP leader lodged a police complaint.
An FIR was lodged on the complaint and Laskar was arrested on Thursday night.
Superintendent of Police, Hailkanadi, Gaurav Upadhyay told IANS that the man was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to two days police custody.
“We are looking into all angles of this matter,” he added.
Comments are closed.