Assam man arrested for supporting Udaipur murder

Samsul Laskar was taken into custody for a comment on Facebook where he allegedly supported the killing, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered against Laskar under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a local BJP leader lodged a police complaint.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint and Laskar was arrested on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Police, Hailkanadi, Gaurav Upadhyay told IANS that the man was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to two days police custody.

“We are looking into all angles of this matter,” he added.