First-phase training for Aapda Mitra Volunteers concludes in Tura

Tura, July 2 : The Valedictory Function of the first-phase training under upscaling of Aapda Mitra Scheme was organized by the District Disaster Management Authority, West Garo Hills at SMELC, Dakopgre here today. The Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills V S Rathore graced the occasion as chief guest.

Stating that the State Police is always the first responder in case of any disaster V S Rathore said that now with the trained Aapda Mitra volunteers, some percent of the responsibility has been extended to these volunteers to respond quickly in their respective localities and surrounding areas in times of any disaster whether natural or man-made. He also said that incidents such as road accidents, fire in the neighbourhood, etc., are also cases of disaster which needs to be responded to by Aapda Mitra volunteers for rescue operation, etc.

Informing that communication is the backbone especially when disaster strikes he said that we need to communicate with each other. Therefore, he urged the volunteers to learn how to use and function of VHS sets which would become handy during these times but cautioned them to keep it safe so that it does not go into the wrong hands and to inform the concerned authority if it gets lost.

Moreover, emphasizing on the importance of response time, he said that response time is crucial and that they should respond immediately so that they can save precious lives. Further, he urged everyone to serve the people with dedication and added that their good performance can save the lives of many people.