Six Indian pugilists in Elorda Cup semi-finals

New Delhi, July 1: Indian boxers continued their fine form as six of them, led by 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro, entered the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Jamuna Boro (54kg) looked in complete control throughout her quarter-final bout against Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan. She showed strong skills and continued to pick up clean punches enroute a comfortable 5-0 win.

2017 world youth champion Jyoti Gulia (52kg), who hails from Rohtak, faced Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Rakhymberdi. Jyoti took the first round to gauge her opponent’s strategy before coming back strongly in the next two rounds.

2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) defeated local boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

Ananta Chopade (54kg) also comfortably defeated Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan 5-0 while Sachin (57kg) progressed to the last-4 stage after his opponent Lyu Ping from China got injured in the second round.

Sakshi (54kg) moved into the semifinals by getting the better of Kazakhstan’s Muzdiman Balausa in a comfortable 5-0 win. (PTI)