Assam Trinamool Cong moves Guv on relief for flood-hit people

Guwahati, July 5: Assam Trinamool Congress has sought Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s intervention in ensuring immediate measures to provide relief among the flood-affected people of Assam.

Close to 90 lakh people have been affected by the deluge since April this year.

In a memorandum to the Assam Governor, the party’s state president Ripun Bora stated that the government must ensure adequate relief till the next harvest up to November this year.

Relief apart, Bora stated that the government must immediately release Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia grant to the next kin of all those who died in the current wave of the flood.

It may be mentioned that till Monday, the death toll in the current wave of floods has risen over 160.

“Most of those who died in floods were the only bread earners in the family. Considering this aspect, we demand that one in the family of the deceased must be absorbed in any government or semi government job,” the Assam Trinamool chief stated.

Among other demands stated in the memorandum to the Governor include provision of pure drinking water in the flood-affected areas; compensation to farmers who have incurred heavy losses; distribution of adequate cattle feed besides health camps with free medicine in the rural areas.

Bora further requested the Assam Governor to impress upon the central government to declare the flood and erosion problems of the state as a national disaster.

He also sought a special economic package for Assam to combat the flood situation, to compensate the damages and loss caused by the flood and to evolve a permanent solution of the flood problem of Assam.

“Considering the unprecedented devastation in Barak Valley, especially Cachar district, a special package needs to be sanctioned separately for Barak Valley,” Bora stated.

Moreover, he also urged the central government’s intervention against the “haphazard” release of water by neighbouring Bhutan, which has adversely affected Assam, while seeking a permanent solution to the issue.

On the other hand, the party also requested the Governor to impress upon the central government to provide jobs in the railway department to the next of kin of those 23 persons who died in the landslide in Manipur.

“Moreover we request you to advise the Assam government to sanction at least Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of each victim,” Bora said.

