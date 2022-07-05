SSA teachers raise pending salary issue with PM

Tura, July 5: After repeated demands to the State Government to get their five month long pending salaries released failed to make an impact, SSA School Teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association, central body (AGHSSASTA-CB) on Tuesday reached out to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his intervention on the matter.

The SSA teachers are yet to be paid their salaries since January this year despite serving repeated memorandums to the government as well as meeting state representatives and education officials.

“The five months pending salaries are a part of the previous PAB 2021-22 and needs to be released before the new PAB 2022-23 is released to the state by the centre. Due to the delay in the release of salaries from the current PAB, the release of the new PAB 2022-23 is also being delayed. We are facing untold sufferings due to the non release of the new PAB,” the teachers said, in their memorandum to Modi.

Pointing out that the cost of living has gone up coupled with GST and other duties, the teachers made an appeal to the Prime Minister to look into the matter and ensure the release of their five months’ pending salaries.