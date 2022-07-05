‘Bowlers should have patience when things are not going their way’

Birmingham, July 4: India pacer Mohammed Siraj says they were unruffled despite Jonny Bairstow’s onslaught on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test because it is imperative for bowlers to stay calm when batters come up fighting hammer and tongs.

Siraj said, “As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking (game) since the New Zealand series. So we were aware his confidence was high,” Siraj said after the third day’s play on Sunday.

“Our plan was simple, stick to our basics. We just kept believing in our ability, no matter what he did, it was a matter of one ball – be it an inswinger or seaming in off the pitch.

“In England, it is common to beat a batter multiple times, you just need to be patient and concentrate on your process,” he added.

Siraj said the Indian bowlers did their homework and had a fair bit of idea about English batters’ weak points.

“When we saw the New Zealand series, we realised that our every bowler is 140-plus and they (New Zealand bowlers) didn’t have that,” Siraj said.

“We had that ability and we also had played against England last year.

“So that was our plus point, as we were aware of their weak points and that is why we got the success.” (PTI)