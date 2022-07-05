The District Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2022 concluded at Ground 3, Polo Grounds, on Monday. Ex-Indian football player Aibor Khongjee was the chief guest while Goa FC Aiban Dohling was the Guest of

Honour. Also present were the Principal of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong Fr Anthony

Kharkongor, Principal of H Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong Brother Anand P Lakra, Principal

of Umphyrnai Secondary School, Biriscy Kharumnuid and the District Sports Officer

of East Khasi Hills among other officers of the Sports Department.