Bumrah takes new wicket record vs Eng

Birmingham, July 4: India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah created a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England.
The pacer achieved this feat in the ongoing fifth Test against England, where he scalped three wickets and conceded 68 runs. His three-wicket haul took his tally against England in the Test series to 21.
With 21 wickets against England, Bumrah has surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014. Bumrah also set a world record of 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket. (ANI)

