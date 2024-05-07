Tuesday, May 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Maha LS polls: Sharad Pawar, Chhatrapatis, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh vote

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Mumbai, May 7: Voting started briskly for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra with members of royal families, top political leaders, Bollywood stars and other celebs trooping out for the ‘festival of democracy’, in different parts of the state, here on Tuesday.

The prominent personalities, who came out and voted, were Congress Kolhapur candidate Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj and the royal family, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satara nominee Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle and his royal clan, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, his wife Pratibha, party working president Supriya Sule, who is the Baramati LS contender for the fourth time, and her daughter, Revati, a first-time voter.

Voting in Latur were the Deshmukh clan comprising Bollywood actor-couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, legislators Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh, their mother Vaishali Vilasrao Deshmukh.

BJP’s candidate in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Union Minister Narayan Rane, his family comprising his wife and their children MLA Nitesh Rane and ex-MP Nilesh Rane trooped out to vote in Kankavali where he is trying to dislodge Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Vinayak Raut attempting a hat-trick here.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar arrived and voted at a polling station in Kategaon, along with his wife Sunetra Pawar who is the NCP candidate from Baramati, in the high-stakes fight with her ‘nanad’, NCP(SP) Working President Supriya Sule. However, Ajit Pawar has said that there is no place for emotions and the present elections are for the agenda of development and the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years.

The voting for Phase 3 started briskly and peacefully with great enthusiasm among the voters, especially the first-timers, in Baramati, Dharashiv, Hatkanangle, Kolhapur, Latur, Madha, Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara and Solapur, with a total of 258 candidates of all major parties in the fray.

In a bid to boost the turnout in view of the severe heatwave conditions with the mercury hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, all parties and candidates have appealed to the voters to step out in large numbers in the morning hours and cast their votes before the temperatures start soaring.

IANS

Previous article
Congress chief Kharge casts his vote in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi
Next article
Long queues at many polling stations in Assam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Excise policy row: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 15 in CBI case

New Delhi, May 7:  A Delhi court on Tuesday extended, till May 15, the judicial custody of former...
NATIONAL

Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani

New Delhi, May 7:  Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, said on Tuesday that voting is...
INTERNATIONAL

IDF takes control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing

Tel Aviv, May 7: The Israeli military has taken control of the Rafah border crossing in the south...
INTERNATIONAL

Sri Lanka renews visa-free entry for Indians

Colombo, May 7:  To promote tourist arrivals to the Island nation, Sri Lanka renewed visa-free entry for visitors...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Excise policy row: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 15 in CBI case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7:  A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7:  Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman...

IDF takes control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, May 7: The Israeli military has taken...
Load more

Popular news

Excise policy row: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 15 in CBI case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7:  A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7:  Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman...

IDF takes control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, May 7: The Israeli military has taken...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img