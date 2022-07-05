HS Arts, Science & Commerce toppers from Assam felicitated, awarded by USTM

Guwahati, July 5: The University of Science and technology Meghalaya (USTM) today felicitated all the rank holders of Higher Secondary Arts, Science and Commerce under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) .

Fifty-three students—21 from Arts, 20 from Science and 12 from Commerce streams of HS – have secured ranks in Assam this year, according to a USTM Press release.

The achievers were presented with mementos, certificates and cash awards in the presence of distinguished dignitaries at a glorious function which was supported by Vision 50 Academy, the competitive examination coaching centre at USTM.

The awards were handed over by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor, Dr BK Das Pro VC and Prof Gayatri Goswamee, Dean PQHSE, USTM.

The HS Science topper Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang was felicitated and awarded Rs 1 lakh for his exemplary performance. A galaxy of Principals and mentors of the achievers accompanied the students coming from various places of Assam for the event held in the Central Auditorium of USTM.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “We congratulate and thank all the toppers and their mentors for coming to USTM today accepting our invitation. We believe that merit is one of the priorities to achieve any kind of educational excellence.” He said that instead of pursuing conventional careers like medical or engineering, the meritorious students must opt for civil services and research and contribute to the nation building process. “USTM is providing a platform for all the talented students to encourage and help them prepare for civil service exams”, he stated.

Receiving the award, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita thanked USTM family for the honour and said that he would join CSIR NET Coaching at USTM. HS Commerce topper Sagar Agarwal from Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar also addressed on the occasion and said that though in the long run rank does not matter much, this type of felicitation programme for students definitely encourages all the students to perform much better and go forward in life.

After felicitation and award presentation to the Rank holder students, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM addressed the gathering. He said that all the talented students have different visions to become great scientists, engineers, doctors, civil servants and that USTM has a tradition to encourage student community achieve their dream.