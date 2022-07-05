NIT Meghalaya amongst top 25 Government Engineering Colleges for 2022

Shillong, July 5: According to the recent Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: India’s Top 25 Government Engineering Colleges, the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya was ranked 16th position amongst the likes of IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay of the few well established engineering institutes in the country.

The list of top engineering colleges boast of academic & research excellence, industry interface & placement, infrastructure & facilities, governance & admissions and diversity & outreach, according to a Press release.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.

The institute presently functions from a temporary campus at the Bijni Complex in Laitumkhrah, Shillong, of the North Eastern Hill University and will soon be shifting to its Permanent Campus at Sohra in a few years’ time. NIT Meghalaya has been slowly but consistently progressing steadily in an upward trend. In just a few years’ time, NIT Meghalaya has climbed up from 100th rank in the NIRF 2017 to 59th rank in 2021 in the Engineering category by the National Institutes Ranking Framework (NIRF).