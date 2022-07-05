Cattle feed worth Rs 1.5 cr distributed among flood-hit Assam farmers

Guwahati, July 5: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has come to the relief of dairy farmers reeling under the current flood situation in Assam.

It may be noted that in the wake of Assam facing a catastrophic flood disaster causing loss of life, property and livelihood, dairy farmers are left with low availability of feed and fodder affecting their livestock.

As such, NDDB has extended its help by donating 500 metric tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 1.5crore for distribution among dairy farmers of flood-affected areas of the state.

The distribution is being carried out by the West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) popularly known as Purabi Dairy through its existing network of farmers, in coordination with the local authorities.

The cattle feed is supplied from the recently commissioned 50 MTPD cattle feed plant of WAMUL located at Changsari.

“Following the Assam government’s praiseworthy efforts to help the flood-affected people of Assam, team WAMUL is happy to execute NDDB’s initiative of distributing cattle feed through WAMUL’S network of farmers to all the flood-affected farmers of the region during this hour of crisis,” a spokesperson said.