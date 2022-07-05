One arrested for murder

Shillong, July 5: Meghalaya Police have arrested on Weles Umsong (32) from his hide out at Nongwar in Sohra Sub-division on charges of murder of one Snor Kharkhongor of Rasong village.

A case of murder was registered by police after the recent recovery of the highly decomposed body of Snor Kharkhongor from a deep gorge at Mawriar East, Pyngkya village under Madanrting Police Station in East Khasi Hills district.

Police also recovered the mobile phone of the deceased from the possession of the accused.