RS MP Pabitra Margherita appointed Assam CM’s political secretary

Guwahati, July 5: Assam BJP spokesperson and Rajya MP Pabitra Margherita has been appointed the political secretary to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Hengrabari here on Tuesday, Margherita expressed gratitude to chief minister Sarma, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal, state organising general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma and other state and national level leaders, well-wishers, party workers and people of the state for being appointed as the political secretary to the chief minister.

“I am very fortunate to be appointed as the political secretary to such a competent, dynamic, hard working and popular chief minister of the country, Himanta Biswa Sarma,”, Margherita said.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that Margherita has been discharging his duties assigned by the party from time to time with all sincerity and that he would be able to perform his new role successfully.

It may be mentioned that Margherita, along with Rwngwra Narzary of United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which is an ally of BJP in the state, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam earlier this year.