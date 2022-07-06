Conrad welcomes NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to state

Shillong, July 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister and the leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Conrad Sangma today received the NDA’s presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu on her arrival at Umroi Airport here.

Smt. Murmu is visitng the state to have interactions with various political parties in Meghalaya and to seek their support for her in the presidential election. She is accompanied by the Union Minister for Shipping and Inland Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Meghalaya extends its warmest welcome to Smti. Draupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate on her maiden visit to our State. As tribals, it is our honour to have Smti. Draupadi with us today,” said the Meghalaya Chef Minister taking to his twitter handle.