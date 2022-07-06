Cricket Corner

Investigation into charges of racial abuse

BIRMINGHAM, July 5: An investigation has been launched into allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, the ECB and Warwickshire County Cricket Club said. Several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day’s play on Monday night. They claimed that some British fans hurled racial taunts at them. (PTI)

NZ women, men to get equal pay in a first

Christchurch, July 5: In a first in world cricket, New Zealand men and women will receive the same match fees across formats and competitions, according to a ground-breaking five-year deal between the sports’ governing body in the country and the players’ association. “I want to thank and congratulate the players and the Major Associations for their part in reaching such a significant agreement,” NZC chief executive David White said in a statement. According to the landmark agreement struck between NZC, the six major associations, and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, White Ferns and domestic women’s players will receive the same match fees as the men across all formats and competitions. (PTI)