Nangkiew get first win of SPL season

SHILLONG, July 5: Nangkiew Irat SC registered their first victory of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 season, with a convincing 2-0 win over Mawkhar SC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Tuesday.

Before the match, both sides were winless although Nangkiew Irat had registered two draws from their first three games, while Mawkhar have only managed a single point from one draw.

Nangkiew Irat took the lead in the 37th minute following miscommunication between Mawkhar goalkeeper Thrimin Lymba and Nongsiej, who both attempted to clear a cross from Chanmitre Thma. The two collided, and the ball crept over the line.

Later in the 89th minute, substitute Bris Taro headed in a cross to seal a 2-0 victory for Nangkiew Irat.

Mawkhar started off on a promising note, with Arlangky Nongsiej’s free header in the fifth minute travelling a little too high.

In the second half, Nangkiew Irat suffered a blow after Damanbha Chyne slipped while moving with the ball and was forced off the field. Then, substitute Deligent Pdang missed a chance after Mawkhar gave the ball away in a dangerous position.

Mawkhar then took control of the game but failed to convert their opportunities. Justerwell Tham went narrowly wide in the 65th minute and a couple minutes later Banehskhem Khongsdam outwitted several defenders only to have his shot blocked. Tham went close again in the 72nd but hit the side of the net.

The best chance saw Nongsiej blast a free-kick from just outside the box straight into the corner of the woodwork.

The attempts left Mawkhar vulnerable at the back and an attack by Nangkiew Irat saw them get plenty of men forward. From a move on the right, Banshan Nongdhar crossed and Taro, unmarked, headed the ball home for the second goal.

On Wednesday, second-placed Ryntih SC (6 points) face defending champions and seventh-placed Shillong Lajong FC (1 point) at 4 pm.