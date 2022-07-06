Sports Snippets

Kyrgios to face court next month in assault charge

LONDON, July 5: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is due to appear before a Canberra court next month after being charged with assault for an incident last year, local police said Tuesday. A statement from Australian Capital Territory Policing did not identify Kyrgios but The Canberra Times quoted Kyrgios’ lawyer as saying the charge was related to a “domestic relationship”. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” police said. Australian media said the charge was related to a complaint made by Kyrgios’s former partner Chiara Passari. (Agencies)

Putellas injures knee ahead of Spain’s Women’s Euro game

Madrid, July 5: Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas injured her left knee in training on Tuesday, three days before Spain’s opening match in the European Women’s Championship. The extent of Putellas’ injury was yet to be determined, and whether she will remain with the squad for the tournament in England, the Spanish football federation said. The federation didn’t elaborate on Putellas’ sprained knee. She is set to lead a Spain side that enters a major women’s tournament as a title favorite for the first time. Spain is enjoying an unbeaten streak that started in March 2020, and is ranked at an all-time high No. 7 in the world. (AP)

Galtier appointed new PSG coach after Pochettino’s exit

Paris, July 5: Christophe Galtier became Paris Saint-Germain’s seventh coach in 11 years under the club’s Qatari-backed ownership after Mauricio Pochettino was fired on Tuesday. PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi presented Galtier to media at a news conference and said, “We have a new era to start, a new atmosphere, new objectives. I’m very happy.” Galtier said he felt “emotional” and “proud” to take charge on a two-year contract. “We have to work in the right way to make people happy,” Galtier said. “I am aware of the responsibilities I have. I am prepared. If I accepted this job and this responsibility, it’s because I’m capable of it.” Pochettino had one year left on his contract. (AP)

Richarlison banned for Tottenham’s EPL opener

London, July 5: Tottenham forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new club’s English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season. Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000), the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict. Richarlison scored in Everton’s 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 that helped his then club avoid relegation. But a lit, blue smoke canister was thrown on the pitch by Everton supporters and Richarlison picked it up and threw it away from the field. (AP)

Shuttler Prannoy regains place in men’s world Top 20

New Delhi, July 5: Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Tuesday regained his place in the world’s top 20, riding on his consistent show in the international circuit this season. The 29-year-old from Kerala, who had played a pivotal role in India’s monumental Thomas Cup win in May, improved two places to 19 in the men’s singles rankings. Prannoy has been one of the most consistent male shuttlers in the circuit with a series of quarter-finals and semi-finals appearances this season. He is now the third highest ranked Indian male shuttler in the world after Lakshya Sen (10th) and Kidambi Srikanth (11th). Prannoy surpassed Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth (20th). (PTI)