Transfer Buzz

Guus Til

PSV Eindhoven have successfully completed the signing of Til from Spartak Moscow on a four-year deal.

Maya Yoshida

Schalke 04 are closing in on Japanese venter back Yoshida on a free transfer.

Tyler Adams

Leeds United are on the verge of signing Adams from RB Leipzig for £20 million plus add-ons.

Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have bought its first player since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach. Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros ($15.4 million) to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United said Malacia signed a four-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea have been monitoring the Ronaldo situation and are interested in signing the player. Manchester United have maintained that the player is not for sale. Chelsea, however, are in talks with Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent.

Charles De Ketelaere

Arsenal have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Belgian attacker Charles De Ketelaere. The 21-year-old attacker recently enjoyed a successful season, managing 14 goals in 39 league games. At just 21 years old, De Ketelaere is already a regular for Club Brugge, and is slowly becoming a key player for the Belgium National Team.

Zeki Celik

The Turkis footballer has completed his €7 million move to AS Roma from Lille on a 4-year deal. He will wear the number 19 shirt.

Luis Sinisterra

Leeds United are in talks with Feyenoord over a deal for winger Luis Sinisterra. Leeds lining up a move for the 23-year-old amid ongoing discussions about the future of their Brazilian international Raphinha.

Sanjeev Stalin

Chennaiyan FC have reached an agreement with Mumbai FC for the services of Sanjeev Stalin. The 21-year-old full back had participated in the U-17 World Cup.

Halicharan Narzary

Experienced winger Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced. The 28-year-old has made 84 appearances in the ISL and he joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020. He also has 27 appearances for the national team.

Hira Mondal

Bengaluru FC announced the signing of full-back Hira Mondal on a two-year deal that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old, who had earlier turned out for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, is the Blues’ fifth signing under Simon Grayson. The Kolkata-born full back made 16 appearances for SCEB in his debut season in the ISL.