‘Will try to correct mistakes made at Edgbaston Test’

EDGBASTON, July 5: Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the fifth Test of the India-England series – which the hosts won by seven wickets to level the series 2-2 – India coach Rahul Dravid said that the team will try to rectify the mistakes it made at Edgbaston.

Elaborating on the mistakes, Dravid said: “Yesterday (on the fourth day) we didn’t bat well. Our bowling thereafter lacked intensity. We have to also give England credit.”

India lost by seven wickets after the home side comfortably chased down a target of 378. It was the highest total the Englishmen have ever chased in their Test history.

Dravid said: “It’s been disappointing in South Africa and here. It could be a variety of factors. We have to maintain a level of fitness. Our batting has not been up to scratch. We have had third innings (batting) problems both in South Africa and Edgbaston.”

He went on to say: “We will think about it. After every match there is a learning. Why are we batting poorly in the third innings and bowling poorly in the fourth innings?”

Asked about the omission of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and inclusion of Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, Dravid said: “It’s easy in hindsight. It’s not easy to leave out someone like Ash (Ashwin). But the wicket had an even layer of grass on the first day. The wicket then did not break up as much as we expected.”

About Rishabh Pant, who got a hundred in the first innings and a half-century in the second, Dravid said: “He’s playing very well. Sometimes he makes people’s heart rate go up. We have to accept that a little bit.” (IANS)