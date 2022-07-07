‘Do what you can’, Swapna tells Vijayan; vows to bring out truth

“Just the other day, I presented myself before the Crime Branch police probing the conspiracy case registered against me. They were saying that the 164(5) statement she recorded before a magistrate has no powers. They wanted me to see I change my present lawyer, then they wanted me to tell them the details that I have about the business dealings of Veena. They also wanted to know all the details that I gave in my statements under 164,” said Swapna to the media here on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister has ensured I lost my job. The NGO I was working for has terminated me because the lady staff members working there are frequently being called by the police. I can understand their plight, so I decided to leave. So he (Vijayan) should be happy that I have no job and my income has stopped,” added Swapna.

“Let him do what he (Vijayan) can, I will bring out everything what has happened from 2016 to 2020. If I have life in me, everything will be brought to light. I will fight till my last breath for this. I have been harassed in the name of the conspiracy probe. The probe officials said I will be made an accused in the 770 cases registered in the case following the protests that took place after I made my revelation in June. Let them make me an accused, I will not go back as I have everything to prove what I have said. They also wanted me to tell them where I have kept all the documents,” added Swapna.

She went on to add that the Crime Branch police officials asked her if Veena can’t do any business. “Have I ever said anything like that, she can’t do business? Vijayan is concerned only about his daughter, but I will surely prove everything about her,” said a stern Swapna.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Vijayan ever since Swapna made a confession to the magistrate in the first week of June, where she alleged that Vijayan, his wife and Veena indulged in smuggling of currency and gold through the diplomatic channel.

Following this the Congress led UDF and the BJP went hammer and tongs against Vijayan and demanded his resignation and then to face a probe.

When the opposition is in a mood to target Vijayan, their demand for an adjournment motion to discuss this was allowed by Vijayan in the Kerala Assembly last week, but he did not answer any of the questions that the opposition had raised in the motion.

The CPI-M, meanwhile, has decided to hold state wide meetings and vehicle rallies to point out that Vijayan’s hands are clean and these are all baseless allegations made by an accused in the gold smuggling case.