 45 stolen two-wheelers recovered by WGH police, 17 arrested

Shillong, July 7: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills (WGH) district has recovered 45 suspected stolen bikes and arrested 17 persons on charges of committing theft, robbery, dacoity, forgery, cheating and for habitually dealing with stolen bikes during the last four days.

Seventeen mobile phones and other incriminating materials recovered from the possession of the arrested persons even as police suspect that there are inter-state vehicle theft gangs operating across almost all districts of Assam and Meghalaya.

The investigation by the SIT has revealed that the bikes stolen from Assam are being sold in Meghalaya and vice-versa through garage mechanics and second-hand vehicle sellers.

In order to prevent and detect the vehicle theft cases regularly occurring in Garo Hills area, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills was constituted on 4th July, 2022. The SIT was authorised to investigate all undetected vehicle theft cases registered in last 5 years.