Transfer Buzz

Paul Pogba

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer on a four-year contract. Pogba is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical and to formally sign the contract. Pogba left Manchester United after his contract expired in June.

Andreas Pereira

Fulham have agreed a £10 million fee for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo. Pereira has signed a three-year deal with the Cottagers.

Moussa Niakhate

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Mainz to sign defender Moussa Niakhate in a deal worth up to €15 million.

Steven Bergwijn

The Spurs player is poised to leave Tottenham for Ajax after the Dutch champions agreed to pay €30 million and up to another €2.5 million inn add-ons for the winger.

Wout Weghorst



Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Besiktas on loan. Weghorst signed a three-and-a-half-year Clarets contract in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12 million fee.

Joe Aribo

Southampton open talks with Rangers over £10m deal for Joe Aribo with the Saints hoping to beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham to the Nigerian midfielder.

Maya Yoshida

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has joined Schalke on a one-year contract from Italy’s Sampdoria. Yoshida has signed for the newly-promoted Bundesliga side after two-and-half seasons in Serie A.

Luis Suarez

Veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has promised to make an imminent decision about his future amid speculation linking him with a move to River Plate. The 35-year-old said that he is in advanced talks with the Argentine giants.

Sébastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund have signed Ajax striker Sébastien Haller on a four-year contract to fill the gap left by Erling Haaland. Dortmund paid 31 million euros, with another 3.5 million euros in potential further payments, for the Ivory Coast international.

Victor Chust

Real Madrid defender Victor Chust has ended a ten-year relationship with the club by signing a four-year contract with Cadiz.

Petar Sliskovic



Chennaiyin FC have roped in former FSV Mainz striker Petar Sliskovic. A product of FSV Frankurt’s youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons.

Denechandra Meitei

ISL side Odisha FC have signed Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters. The 28-year-old defender from Manipur, has played in both the I-League and ISL and also represented India at the U-23 level.