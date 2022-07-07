Alex Ambrose issues legal notice to AIFF

Mumbai, July 6: Alex Ambrose, who was sacked a couple of days ago as assistant coach of the India under-17 women’s football team over allegations of “sexual misconduct”, has denied the charges and issued a legal notice to the All India Football Federation claiming wrongful termination and defamation.

The notice, issued by advocate Madhukar P Dalvi on behalf of Ambrose, claimed that the former India player “has been a victim of malafides and ulterior motives and objects at the instance of and behest of the All India Football Federation”.

Dr SY Quraishi, a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted a few days back that “Alex Ambrose, Asstt. Head Coach of Under-17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process.” (IANS)