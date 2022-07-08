Council to push for new bridge at Umiam

SHILLONG, July 7: In the wake of fears that the crucial Umiam bridge could collapse anytime in the future owing to the dilapidation caused to it over a period of time, the Opposition Congress in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has asked the Executive Committee (EC) of the Council to apprise the state government of the need to construct a new bridge in Umiam at the earliest, and the EC has obliged to act.

The issue was brought to light by Congress MDC from Mylliem Ronnie V Lyngdoh during the Question Hour of the Council’s second day of the summer session here on Thursday.

According to the Congress MDC, there is fear among the citizens that Umiam bridge will collapse anytime since the bridge has crossed its lifespan.

“The people who are residing in the villages towards the downstream of Umiam lake are living in fear as they think they are going to get washed away if the bridge collapses,” Lyngdoh said, while stating that it would become a major devastation if the bridge collapses.

He has claimed that heavy vehicles including 16-wheel trucks continue to ply over the bridge despite the government being aware about the condition of the bridge.

Stating that the KHADC has every right to raise this matter since the Umiam Lake falls under the Council’s jurisdiction, Lyngdoh said, “We need to take this matter seriously by following it up either with the state government or with the concerned ministry to impress upon them the notion that the new alternative bridge over Umiam Lake should be constructed at the earliest,” the Mylliem MDC said.

He even maintained that people using the bridge no longer feel safe, while calling for the EC’s action.

He urged upon that the Executive Committee to immediately act before it is too late.

Echoing similar concern, opposition leader Pynshngain N Syiem said that the EC should write to the state government immediately.

“We may even refer to the agreement related to the Umiam Hydro Electric Project which was signed between the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District Council and the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) on August 4, 1971, while writing to the state government,” Syiem suggested.

According to him, the council has every right to intervene on the matter.

In response to the matters raised by the opposition, Executive Member in charge of Development Martle N Mukhim said that the EC will nudge the state government to take immediate steps to see that a new bridge is constructed.

He also agreed that the people have a fear while using the bridge since they are all aware that its life span is over.

Mukhim also mentioned that he had ordered the officials of MeSEB now MeECL to conduct a proper study involving experts to find on the condition of the bridge during his tenure as the former Power Minister.

“I am sure that the condition of this bridge would have deteriorated now considering the plying of the overloading trucks carrying more than 50 tonnes,” he added.