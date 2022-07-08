KHADC gets nudged to frame rules for vital Act

SHILLONG, July 7: The Opposition on Thursday prodded the Executive Committee (EM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to frame the rules for the implementation of the Village and Town Development Council Act, 2021.

The Act seeks to deal with the welfare and socio-economic development of the towns and villages under the administrative control of the traditional bodies.

Passed by the KHADC on November 10, 2021, the Act is expected to pave the way for the creation of Village Development Councils (VDCs) and Town Development Councils (TDCs) for overseeing development works in villages and urban localities through the constitution of a village or town development fund.

Raising the matter during Question Hour on the second day of the council’s summer session here on Thursday, Opposition leader Pynshngain N Syiem said he wanted to know the status of the rules for implementing the legislation.

He said the reply of the EM in charge of the Development department suggested that it is yet to prepare the rules. “We need to put in place a comprehensive rule, which will define clearly various provisions for implementing the Act in an effective manner,” he said.

Syiem asked if the department has set any timeline to complete the exercise of drafting the rules.

He also asked whether the rules will spell out the role of the council if there is a conflict between the chairman of a VDC, which is the Rangbah Shnong, and the chairman of the Village Employment Council (VEC) under MGNREGS elected by job card holders.

“I would like to know if the council is proposing that MGNREGS, which is a central scheme, comes under the ambit of the VDC,” he said.

Syiem said he was aware the council came up with the legislation to streamline the implementation of various developmental projects and programmes at the village and locality levels.

In his reply, the EM in charge of the Development department, Martle N. Mukhim said they are trying their best to complete the draft of the rules. The Act was notified on February 17, a week after it received the Governor’s assent.

“We will try to ensure that there is no conflict between the VECs and VDCs after the rules are framed,” he said.