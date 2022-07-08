District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup concludes

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, July 7: The District Level Inter-School Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament, 2022 for sub-junior boys U-14 and junior boys & girls U-17 came to a thrilling conclusion, here on Thursday.

The final day of the tournament was attended by PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar as the chief guest.

In the U-17 boys final, Balang Mawlangwir Presbyterian Secondary School, Mawlangwir defeated Mawjarain Presbyterian Secondary School 2-0 goal while in the U-17 girls final, Lyngdoh Wanniang Secondary School defeated Rangthong Christian HSS 2-1.

Meanwhile, Jakrem Presbyterian Higher Secondary School defeated Mawlieh UP School 4-3 via tie-breaker to emerge winners of the U-14 boys category.

The results mean that Balang Mawlangwir Presbyterian Secondary School, Lyngdoh Wanniang Secondary School and Jakrem Presbyterian Higher Secondary School will be representing South West Khasi Hills District at the State Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament, 2022 in the Under-17 Boys, Under-17 Girls and Under-14 Boys categories respectively, scheduled to be held in Shillong.

Other dignitaries present included District Sports Officer D Syngkon, Superintendent of Police Bashan J Laloo among others.