Rahul visits ailing Lalu Yadav at AIIMS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to meet ailing RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

The RJD chief was airlifted to AIIMS here in an air ambulance from Bihar on Wednesday, three days after he suffered a fracture due to a fall. The RJD supremo suffered a fall at official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a fracture on his right shoulder.

“Congress leader Gandhi reached the AIIMS at 1.15 p.m and spent around 20 minutes with doctors to enquire about the health condition of the former Bihar CM”, said a source.

Yadav’s health has seemingly improved since he was admitted to Delhi AIIMS. His daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharati on Friday morning shared pictures of her father on Twitter and said his health has been improving.

“Due to your prayers and good medical care at AIIMS in Delhi, Lalu Prasad’s health is improving a lot. Now your Lalu Prasad is able to sit up from the bed and can stand with support. Nobody knows better than Lalu the art of coming out fighting any trouble. Please do not pay attention to rumours,” Misa Bharti tweeted while sharing pictures of her father.