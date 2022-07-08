WKH SP assures to crack down on smoking in public

Nongstoin, July 8: The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district has made it very clear that there will be strict action against anyone smoking in public places or selling tobacco within 100 yards of Schools and Colleges in the district.

The National Tobacco Control Programme, Department of Health, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with Sambandh Health Foundation imparted training to the Police Officers in West Khasi Hills on the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

As a beginning, all Police Officers were administered an oath not to consume tobacco.

During the programme, Dr Eugene Kharmawlong from the Civil Hospital, Nonquestion shared that tobacco is responsible for 40% of all types of cancers while 90% oral and lung cancers are attributable only to tobacco. With enforcement of COTPA, Police can save more lives than all doctors of Meghalaya put together.

Superintendent of Police, said, “Our role is absolutely necessary to protect children of Meghalaya. At least the next generation can have a better life without any addictions. I will personally review this in our monthly meetings so that there is strict enforcement. This training is extremely helpful for effective implementation of COTPA. Instructions have been given to all OCs to fine for any violations of COTPA. As per the Section 6(b) of COTPA, there should be no sale of tobacco within 100 yards (300 feet) of any educational institutions.”

He further added that even the Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act the penalty is quite high.

The Superintendent of Police further asked all Police Stations to install ‘No Smoking’ signage immediately. Section 4 of COTPA prohibits smoking in public places.