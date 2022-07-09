SHILLONG, July 8: Will NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma continue to repose his faith on the people of South Tura in 2023 or will he play it safe and head to Selsella constituency which is considered to be a safe ground for the National People’ Party?

While the answer is not clear, but there are murmurs in the corridors of power that the CM will contest the 2023 assembly polls from Selsella.

A reliable source told The Shillong Times that the electoral battle in the prestigious South Tura seat will be a contest to watch out for and it is likely that the CM may contest from Selsella or either of the seats.

On his part, the CM neither confirmed the news nor dismissed it outright.

Diplomatically dodged the question, Sangma on Friday said, “Who told you that? You can ask from your ‘reliable source’ where they got their report from.”

Historically, Selsella has been the chief minister’s home ground. He was first elected to the state Assembly from Selsella in 2008 and had even held office for a year as the youngest Finance Minister of the state. In 2013, he lost the Assembly election to Clement R Marak but was subsequently elected to the Lok Sabha in 2016 from Tura constituency after the death of his father (L) PA Sangma necessitated the by-election.

In 2018, Sangma took over as the chief minister of Meghalaya and this led to his resignation from the Lok Sabha. In an exchange of role, Agatha was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tura while Conrad was elected to the Assembly from the South Tura seat.

The Selsella seat is currently with the NPP. Ferlin FA Sangma won from the seat in the by-election in 2019 that was necessitated after the demise of sitting Congress MLA Clement R Marak.

While Conrad’s intention are not clear, one thing is certain – the election game is hotting up in South Tura with State BJP vice president Bernard N Marak likely to contest from the seat against the CM. Although the same is yet to be announced, John Leslee K Sangma’s decision to join the saffron brigade is definitely going to boost the BJP’s prospect in South Tura.

While Congress may field former legislator Billykid A Sangma from South Tura, it is speculated that All India Trinamool Congress project former student leader Richard M Marak as its candidate turning the contest in South Tura into a quadrangular one.