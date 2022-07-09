AOSW rues perennial backwardness in Garo hills areas

Williamnagar, July 9: Complaint has been received from the aggrieved villagers of Darit Simragittim, South Garo Hills, Meghalaya under Gasuapara Block and under the Baghmara constituency where Samuel M. Sangma is sitting MLA, according to a statement issued by A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW).

The villagers of said village had no way out to give treatment to a sick woman in locality but to carry her on a stretcher to the hospital. “They had to walk a distance about 12 kilometres to reach Dumnikhura Bazaar from where they could get vehicle to the hospital. Carrying the sick woman on a stretcher for such a long distance is not an easy task given that they had to walk through rough and slippery narrow path, crossing a number of big streams, tolerating attacks poisonous insects. It is a common reflection of backwardness of the area and hopelessness of the local leaders, officers and stakeholders”, said Gripping Marak, the Vice-president of the AOSW.

“These are the evidences that such a small Garo Hills, one of the major parts of Meghalaya State, is still suffering from backwardness and negligence. The state has just celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the statehood. Are our CMs, MLAs, MPs from past and present happy with their performance or do people of South Garo Hills and from other zones of Garo Hills satisfied with their performance? Shall we carry on with the same leaders who have been habitually making fake promises fake and telling lies to the people?”, asked Gripping Marak.

“We strongly condemn such negligent leaders who have just made fake promises. We want the common citizens to wake up and come up with new page of civilised society. We want to request people to win over the difficulties and crisis with democratic ideals not the politicians and more importantly we want democracy to win”, said Gripping Marak.