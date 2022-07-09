Plying of heavily loaded vehicles across Umiam Bridge

Editor,

It is noteworthy that the government has taken cognizance of the weak condition of the Umiam Bridge by limiting the tonnage capacity of the heavy vehicles` passing over the Bridge. Generally dams are prohibited areas as in the case of PHE Mawphlang Dam and other dams across the country. However, it is sad to mention that public vehicles are plying over the bridges of Umiam Dam, Umiam- Umtru Stage-III Dam near Kyrdemkulai in Ri – Bhoi District and Myntdu Leshka Dam in Jaintia Hills District defying the security norms and creating instability of the structures.

Since the case of the Umiam Bridge is in the public eye and proposal for diversion of the road is in the pipeline, a serious note on plying of vehicles across Umiam- Umtru Stage-III Dam near Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi District and Myntdu Leshka Dam in Jaintia Hills District should also be given a serious thought to. At present, the Government can easily manage diversion of heavy vehicles plying over these dams. It is also suggested that all important and sensitive structures like dams, power stations etc., be declared as protected areas.

Yours etc,

B.Lyngdoh

Shillong-8

Revenue land parceled off

Editor,

As you are aware that NPP office was constructed without the permission of MUDA i.e. Meghalaya Urban Development Authority as senior cabinet minister, S. Dhar is Urban Affairs Minister and the Town Planning Officer is dear to him. Moreover, S. Dhar is more of a businessman having landed property in East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills District. His Company, one of the biggest construction companies had constructed the ISBT building at Mawiong and many other government projects under construction.

Now coming to NPP Office, it was constructed on revenue land allotted to NPP and to facilitate the construction of the building 500 green live trees were ordered to be cut down without any permission from the Forest Department or the NGT. Further, as an old resident of the area, I know the land from 4th Furlong to Tourist Lodge and Bishop Cotton Road side is government land and on the 4th Furlong side some government bungalows and quarters are there on MaCabe Road from 4th Furlong to Tourist Lodge and Bishop Cotton Road.

On the one hand Government is announcing that they have no land in Shillong so all offices will be constructed in New Shillong area, whereas some of the most precious properties (government land) are fraudulently acquired by non-tribal businessman in MaCabe Road as well as Bishop Cotton Road in collusion with ADC (Revenue), East Khasi Hills and the Revenue Department led by the Revenue Minister himself.

The other bolt from the blue is that next to the NPP Office from Tourist Lodge Road and MaCabe Road a big portion of land was recently fenced by 24 ft height tin sheets. It is also learnt that this Revenue Land had been fraudulently purchased by a powerful Marwari businessman in a very dramatic way. First these plots were regularised after taking due permission and then allotted to Khasi and Jaintia tribals after taking premium. After sometimes these tribal parties to whom those lands were regularised had sold them to some Marwari businessman.

Shockingly in these deals the ADC (Revenue), Urban Affairs Department are all involved as they are also the beneficiaries of these deals. And now on this green patch of land a new building will be constructed and all the green trees will be cut down. Recently, Mr Vincent Pala (M. P.) had raised this issue which is no less than a scandal but no action was taken since non-tribal businessmen are now the beneficiaries of this grand scheme.

In conclusion, I request that a proper enquiry be conducted by the CBI to unearth the biggest scandal of the MDA Government led by NPP and its Ministers, Revenue Department and A.D.C. (Revenue) as all are involved in these fraudulent deals. Without the permission and seal of the aforesaid department these deals could not have materialised.

Yours etc.,

Teiborlang Thangkhiew,

Via email

Need for CBI Enquiry

Editor,

The spate of irregularities and scams being dug out every now and then under the current dispensation of the NPP led-government that includes the regional parties as well, marks a new low in the history of scams in the state. What is ironic is the stubborn attitude of some MLAs in the ruling government irrespective of their party banners, to have accepted that corruption is normal and that it is their moral right to extract every pound available and the very same ones will lambast the coalition they’re in together. The collapse of the newly built state legislative assembly dome to cracked bridges, potholes; road to an unfinished model institution in Ri Bhoi funded by the Center, leaking ISBT, haphazard construction of centrally funded institutions and assets all of these call for a CBI enquiry and all those found guilty should be put in jail and their assets sold off to repay what has been spent. We don’t really see the kind of quality governance we see in other states. This is why the MDA Government has lost credibility in the eyes of the Union Government and most importantly in the eyes of the public. Perhaps it’s an opportunity to boot out the MDA in 2023.

Yours etc.,

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar,

Via email