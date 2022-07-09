Transfer Buzz

Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcus Alonso & Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea are ready to offer their two Spanish full-backs, 32-year-old Cesar Azpilicueta and 32-year-old Marcos Alonso, to Barcelona in order to fend off competition from Manchester United over Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea will offer the pair and £51 million to secure the 25-year-old midfielder.

Julian Alvarez

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez will arrive in Manchester City this weekend, the club said in a statement on Friday. He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in January but remained at River Plate on loan until the end of the South American campaign. Alvarez will be unveiled to fans on Sunday, alongside Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Flynn Downes

West Ham United have announced the signing of mid-fielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee, believed to be worth up to £14 million for a five year deal. Downes, who will wear the number 12 shirt at the London Stadium, becomes David Moyes’ third signing of the summer.

Lisandro Martinez & Anthony

Manchester United has been asked to pay a combined fee of 106 million for Ajax’s 24-year-old defender Lizandro Martinez and 22-year-old winger Antony.

Pepe Reina

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper makes a sensational return to Villarreal, 17 years after leaving the club to join Liverpool. He will join on a one year deal.

Gianluca Scamacca

Paris Saint Germain are set to complete the signing of Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, with an imminent agreement estimated at the €50m mark. The 23-year-old’s arrival will be completed next week.

Vishal Kaith

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith on a three-year contract.